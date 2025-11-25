LEVEL Launches New Business Management And Accounting Firm Tailored For The Music Industry

VANCOUVER, BC (CelebrityAccess) – LEVEL, a new business management and accounting firm designed specifically for the music industry, officially launches today. Founded by artist and music executive Nick Middleton and CPA Gabriel Pinheiro, LEVEL gives artists, teams, and music companies the financial clarity, control, and infrastructure they need to stay focused on their creative work.

“Musicians and music companies are running increasingly complex global operations, but the financial systems around them haven’t kept pace,” said Middleton, Co-Founder of LEVEL. “Our goal is to give artists and teams the same financial infrastructure enjoyed by other sectors, like accurate reporting, clear planning tools, and a trusted partner at every stage of growth.”

Bringing together deep sector knowledge and contemporary accounting standards, LEVEL introduces a modern, cloud-native approach to financial operations for touring professionals and creative enterprises. Clients gain real-time access to reporting dashboards, secure document sharing, automated workflows, and integrated systems that streamline everything from tour budgets to cross-border income tracking.

LEVEL’s services span business management, accounting and bookkeeping, royalty accounting, tour budgeting and forecasting, multi-currency income management, and specialized U.S. and international touring support. The company also offers flexible, transparent pricing models that scale with an artist or business’s needs – an alternative to traditional firms whose structures weren’t built with creative careers in mind.

“Artists today are entrepreneurs operating across borders, time zones, and platforms,” said Gabriel Pinheiro, Co-Founder. “LEVEL’s cloud-based model gives them the ability to see their financial picture in real time, collaborate with their teams securely, and make decisions informed by accurate, up-to-date data.”