London’s New British Airways ARC Venue To Open At Olympia In 2026

LONDON (vip-booking) – The 3,800-capacity venue, situated above Olympia’s west exhibition hall, will be operated by AEG Presents Europe.

The historic site, originally built nearly 140 years ago as an exhibitions and events complex, has previously hosted artists including Jimi Hendrix, Sir Rod Stewart, Primal Scream and The Cure.

AEG Presents Europe COO Andrew Spencer said the company has now opened the diary for bookings. “This is a pivotal moment as we open the diary for bookings and reveal the name of British Airways ARC. We’re delighted to be working with British Airways and as we take the next step towards opening all the teams are very excited. Olympia is a place that has an incredible musical history which we want to honour whilst creating a venue that is thoroughly modern with world class facilities for artists and fans alike.”

British Airways has taken on naming rights for the venue, marking the introduction of the new British Airways ARC brand.

The British Airways ARC forms part of Olympia’s wider regeneration project, which includes new performance spaces, hotels, offices and public areas due to be completed in stages over the coming years.