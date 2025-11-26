The Beats + Bytes Holiday Gift Guide: Music Edition

Good lord, how is it already that time of year again? Friendsgiving to Thanksgiving to Black Friday to Small Business Saturday to Cyber Monday to Giving Tuesday. Bang-Bang-Bang!

I’m here for the spectacle and gearing up for some glorious gluttony. Today, I’ve got a quick run down of some music, culture, and gifting moments you should know about.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Look for pop‑culture balloons of Buzz Lightyear, Mario, and Pac‑Man, plus a new Stranger Things float to promote the final season. We can expect a massive marketing bonanza around that. There will also be big youth culture float moments, like Labubu and KPop Demon Hunters. The music lineup is led by Cynthia Erivo, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Lainey Wilson, and the Broadway casts of Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime.

Thanksgiving Football

The NFL’s turkey day music lineup ain’t too shabby, either. Eminem and his long-time manager, Paul Rosenberg, are producing the Lions’ Thanksgiving halftime show for Fox, with Jack White performing in Detroit. Post Malone is hitting the stage in Dallas and Lil Jon is doing his thing in Baltimore. Yeah!

Record Store Day

RSD’s Black Friday event this year brings loads of interesting, exclusive rereleases and remixes from Biggie to Joni Mitchell. Stores across the country are hosting live performances, listening parties, and early access shopping to celebrate the event. Find the full list here.

One new album that really caught my attention is the AI protest project Is This What We Want?, which even features a silent bonus track by Paul McCartney (yes, I laughed way too hard at the idea of Sir Paul dropping a silent track). In a way, the whole album already feels like a relic of an era we’re only just beginning to look back on.

Holiday Gift Guide For Music Lovers

Music has historically been a great gift to give, but the streaming era has ushered in a new wave of music gadgets to replace physical products. Here are some fun ones for 2025:

The Stem Player – An awesome, simplified music playing device.

Tuneshine – This frame is a fun way to showcase your album artwork in a digital era

Turntable Cheese Board – Charcuterie is all the rage on TikTok. How you curate and showcase your cheese is important. This is a cute way to play your friends some hits.

Add To Playlist – A fun party game to really get to know your friends’ musical tastes and learn more about who they really are. Or they can just share their Spotify Wrapped with you.

Rocks and Stars – You need a statement necklace? Nue’s chief of strategy, Nikki Hirsch, has you covered with some great rock and roll flavor. Use BEATSBYTES15 at checkout for 15% off your order.

Music Pasta – There are two things almost everyone loves: pasta and music. Now it’s your turn to bring the sauce and a good playlist. You’ll be a hit at any potluck.

Controlla Voice – If you want to get into the AI creation game, these guys have a solution similar to Suno and Udio but better because it’s ethical, it’s legal and under the radar so you can have a lot more fun with it.

Artist collabs are also popping up on the holiday product market…

Giving Tuesday

Alongside the shopping come the charitable acts. Here are a few of my favorite charities to consider this Giving Tuesday:

The Resolution Project – TRP is all about supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs and giving them grants to build out their businesses. I’ve been involved with them for years. Their Gala is returning in 2026 and should be one for the books, so stay tuned for that next spring. If you care about the entrepreneurial spirit and want to help young people who don’t have the same opportunities and privileges that others have had, please consider donating to this amazing nonprofit organization.

Young Musicians Unite – Last year, I joined the marketing board of this awesome organization because I really like the team and mission. We are helping to open music programs in schools and teach kids about the joy of connection through music. This is a best-in-class example of how music education has an impact and is strategically expanding, now with 12,500 students in the program across 75 schools in Miami! If you care about music education and understand the impact on the hearts and minds of our youth, we’d be honored to have your support.

Guitars not Guns – Guitars not Guns provides free guitars and lessons for foster children and at-risk youth, helping them build confidence and express themselves through music. As an all-volunteer organization, nearly every dollar donated goes directly to supporting music programs that give kids a safe, creative outlet and real hope for the future, making it a meaningful cause to support this holiday season.

My friends at Big.Ass.Kids (B.A.K) are dedicated to being the change that we want to see in music. They have built a world that supports artists. As it continues to evolve, it needs community support. Learn more here.

Happy Happy. Gobble Gobble. I hope you enjoy the holiday week, however you consume it.

