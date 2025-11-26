(Hypebot) — Last week Olivia Dean called out Ticketmaster and promoters Live Nation and AEG over their handling of ticket sales for her tour. In response, now Ticketmaster caps Olivia Dean resales at face value.

“You are providing a disgusting service,” Olivia Dean wrote on social media. “The prices at which you’re allowing tickets to be re-sold is vile and completely against our wishes. Live music should be affordable and accessible…”

Ticketmaster then took the unusual step of reposting Dean’s complaint alongside their response: “We support artists’ ability to set the terms of how their tickets are sold and resold. We’re capping resale prices for Olivia Dean’s tour on our site at face value and hope other resale sites will follow.”

The move is a social media and PR win for Ticketmaster and Live Nation at a time when they could use it. The pair are facing numerous lawsuits including a Department of Justice call to break up the companies.

Last week, the UK announced it would ban all ticket resales above face value. Ticketmaster applauded the move saying it was a policy they were already implementing there.

Ticketmaster Offers All Artists Face Value Exchange

Back in the US, Ticketmaster “face value only” ticket resale is actually an option that Dean’s team could have opted into when the tour launched.

Last year the ticketing giant added the ability for artists to cap resale prices and launched a Face Value Exchange where fans can buy and sell tickets only at the original price paid. Billie Eilish is among those already using the Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange and steering fans there.

But as Ticketmaster’s “hope other resale sites will follow” implies, their restrictions will have have only a nominal impact for Dean’s fans. AEG’s AXS has yet to respond, but it is highly unlikely that StubHub, SeatGeek, Vivid and other resale marketplaces will follow suit

As of Monday, tickets for Olivia Dean’s U.S, tour were selling on StubHub at 50% to 250% above their original face value.

Bruce Houghton is Founder & Editor of Hypebot, Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of Skyline Artists.

