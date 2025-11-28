The Secret To Promoting Any Vinyl Release

(Hypebot) — Courtesy of Tony van Veen, some ideas on how to engage with your fans on a deeper level through custom vinyl merch offerings.

How to Boost Revenue from Your Vinyl Release

By Tony van Veen of Disc Makers Blog

Got a vinyl release on the horizon? As you start planning how to market that album, I want to give you an idea for your next vinyl release that your fans will love. It combines scarcity and exclusivity while allowing your hardcore fans to get their hands on something really special — while giving you the opportunity to drive some extra revenue from your music.

The truest fans want scarcity and exclusivity

The idea is this: When you order your next vinyl pressing run, make extra test pressings, autograph them, and offer them to your fans for purchase. This is not a new idea, nor an original one, but I recently saw an ad on Instagram that caught my eye. Carlos Santana was signing test pressings of his upcoming album and selling 10 to his true fans.

Now, I’m a longtime Santana fan. I bought my first Santana LP way back in 1977. My first thought was, “Cool. I wonder how much he’s selling them for.” So I clicked on the ad and got to this landing page with the offer: $499 for a bundle that included the signed test pressing and the finished album. And I’m like, “That’s it. Sign me up.” But it was already sold out!

So if it’s good enough for Carlos, why not you?

Doing the math

I imagine you’d sell your test pressings for less than $499 — maybe $50 each, or $100, depending on how large and how rabid your fanbase is. But it’s a great and easy way to drive a bit of extra revenue from your music for very little extra work. And imagine how special your fans will feel when they finally hold that super-limited-edition test pressing in their hands — in that plain white die-cut jacket, with your signature on it. Really cool.

How to add test pressings to your order

Now, it’s worth noting that at Disc Makers, many of our small pressing runs — of 100, 200, or 300 records — do not include a test pressing. We put your record on press, then take one copy while the rest keep pressing, and check it carefully in our quality control room. But test pressings are available on every order quantity if you want them.

Tony van Veen is the CEO of DIY Media Group, the parent company of Disc Makers and BookBaby. As a college student, he played in indie bands, created his own LPs, cassettes, and t-shirts, and sold them at shows. Today, he collects CDs, vinyl LPs, and concert t-shirts to support the artists he loves.