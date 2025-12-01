Blackstreet Signs To Label And Management Company XOXO Entertainment

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The latest artist to join the XOXO Entertainment Corp. roster is legendary GRAMMY winning R&B group, Blackstreet. Their smash hit “No Diggity” reigned for four weeks on top of the pop charts and resulted in a GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Vocal by a Duo or Group. The song is also quickly approaching 1 Billion streams on Spotify.

XOXO Entertainment Corp has grown from a boutique label into diverse ventures, all while staying true to its core values of kindness, family, and a deep love for music. XOXO Entertainment is more than just a record label, it’s a global innovator, creating new ways for artists and clients to monetize beyond music. XOXO builds synergistic partnerships and endorsements that extend far beyond the entertainment world, earning a reputation as a forward-thinking company.

Amid the signing of Blackstreet, Adam H. Hurstfield, President of XOXO Entertainment shares, “We are beyond excited to partner with Blackstreet. As some of the greatest architects of that legendary 90’s RnB sound, their music shaped the soundtrack of our lives, defined an era, and left an unmistakable imprint on global culture. Around the world, fans have been yearning for that authentic feeling again, and at XOXO Entertainment, we are devoted to bringing it back, side by side with the very legends who created it. We are honored to help amplify Blackstreet’s iconic legacy into this exciting new chapter.”

Blackstreet adds “BLACKSTREET has always stood for timeless music, true artistry, excellence, and evolution. Partnering with XOXO Entertainment feels like the perfect alignment; where vision, passion, and creativity meet. As a group, we’re excited and honored to join forces with a team that shares our energy and commitment to taking BLACKSTREET into a new era. This partnership is powerful, and together we’re ready to create moments the world will remember. This next chapter will be iconic.”

The current Blackstreet lineup features original members Chauncey “Black” Hannibal and Levi Little, alongside Mark Middleton and Eric Williams, who were integral to the group’s Another Level era. This powerhouse configuration has been performing together since 2014, bringing their signature harmonies and electrifying stage presence to audiences around the globe.