FKA Twigs Announces Body High Tour For 2026

(CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from a Grammy nomination for her album Eusexua, British artist FKA Twigs announced a return to the road in early 2026 with her Body High tour.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will see Twigs perform music from across her discography, including EUSEXUA and EUSEXUA Afterglow, with shows scheduled across the North America, the U.K., and Europe, including performances at Coachella.

The tour kicks of at Miami’s Factory Town on March 16 and is scheduled to conclude at the Velodrom in Berlin on June 12.

Ticket presales kick off on December 2nd with a general onsale on December 5th.

Upcoming Live Dates

3/14 – Miami, FL @ Factory Town

3/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

3/18 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

3/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

3/22 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/24 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

3/26 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

3/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

3/30 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

4/2 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

4/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

4/4 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

4/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

4/12 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/23 – Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Center WTC

6/4 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

6/6 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

6/8 – Paris, FR @ Adidas Arena

6/10 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

6/12 – Berlin, DE @ Velodrom