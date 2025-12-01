Lisa Hresko Named COO of A2IM And President Of The Foundation of Independent Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the promotion of General Manager Lisa Hresko to the role of Chief Operating Officer at the indie trade association.

Hresko, who joined A2IM in 2017, has helped to oversee the organization through a period of growth for A2IM, helping to expand the organization’s international reach.

In addition to her new position at A2IM, Hresko was also announced as the first President of the Foundation of Independent Music, an organization dedicated to empowering independent recording rights owners through education and resources.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see Lisa Hresko step into the roles of COO of A2IM and President of the Foundation for Independent Music. Having worked closely with Lisa since 2017, I’ve seen firsthand her intelligence, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the independent music community. This promotion is richly deserved, and I couldn’t be happier for her—or more confident in the impact she’ll continue to make,” stated Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President and CEO, A2IM.

“I am thrilled to be continuing the important work we are doing here at A2IM, representing some of the most vibrant, passionate and creative artists and labels in the music industry, and building out the work of the Foundation of Independent Music. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside Richard and the rest of the A2IM team these past 8 years, and I look forward to building value for the independent community with Ian in the years ahead,” Lisa Hresko added.