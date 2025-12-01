Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” Honored With SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – SoundExchange has announced that Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor recognizes the two-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist’s breakthrough single as one of the most streamed tracks in the organization’s 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

“Noah Kahan arrived like a bolt of lightning, with deeply personal and emotionally introspective lyrics set to anthemic melodies that connect deeply with listeners,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “His song ‘Stick Season’ is typical of the captivating, soul-bearing cuts that have helped this evocative storyteller win over a legion of fans in relatively short order, and deservedly so. We are proud to present Noah Kahan with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for ‘Stick Season.’”