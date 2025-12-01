StubHub Hit With Investor Class Action Lawsuit After $758M IPO

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub, the ticket resale giant, is facing a wave of legal challenges just months after its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The company raised approximately $758 million in September by selling 34 million shares at $23.50 each, but its first earnings report as a public company has triggered investor backlash and litigation.

The lawsuit, filed on November 24 in Manhattan federal court by Glancy Prongay & Murray on behalf of investor Daniel Salabaj, alleges that StubHub’s registration statement was “materially false and misleading”. According to the complaint, the company failed to disclose critical information about cash flow problems that were already impacting operations before the IPO. Specifically, StubHub did not reveal that changes in the timing of payments to vendors would significantly reduce free cash flow—a metric the company touted as a key indicator of liquidity.

When StubHub released its Q3 2025 earnings on November 13, the numbers shocked investors:

Free cash flow: Negative $4.6 million (down from +$10.6 million a year earlier)

Operating cash flow: $3.8 million, a 69% year-over-year decline

Net loss: $1.3 billion, largely due to IPO-related stock compensation charges

The market reaction was swift. StubHub’s stock plunged from its IPO price of $23.50 to as low as $10.31 per share, wiping out more than $1 billion in market capitalization. As of late November, shares were still trading nearly 50% below their debut price.

The lawsuit seeks to represent all investors who purchased StubHub shares during the IPO and names not only StubHub and CEO Eric Baker but also major underwriters JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America. At least eight other law firms have announced investigations, signaling that this could become a major securities litigation battle.

StubHub has not yet commented publicly on the allegations. Meanwhile, legal experts say the case underscores the risks of IPO investing, especially when companies fail to disclose “known trends” that could materially affect financial performance.