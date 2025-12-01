The Music Managers Forum Announces First Cohort of Certified Music Managers

LONDON (vip-booking) – Available to the Music Managers Forum (MMF) Pro Members, the initiative was developed in collaboration with specialists from Prager Metis, SRLV, BAND Advisory Group, CMU and Simkins LLP.

The program is designed to validate core industry knowledge, support professional development, and establish a recognized standard across the sector. It incorporates guidelines set by the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA), with successful participants receiving a three-year certification following a two-hour exam.

The first certified managers include MMF Chair Niamh Byrne (Eleven Management), MMF Vice-Chair Jill Hollywood (Echo Beach Management) and board directors Hide Whone (Theory Management), Kerry Harvey-Piper (Red Grape Music) and Ray Black (Craft Management), alongside:

Alexandra Kelaiditi, Craft Management

Ami Jay, AJM

Chelsea Wood, Wood Management

Christopher Bellam, Underplay Music

Phil Jones, Tuesdays Artists & Media

Pip Newby, Brigade Management

Sara Heyward, Nick Heyward / Haircut 100

Suzi Cronin, Eleven Management

The program has already gained support from key organizations, including the FAC, Beggars Group, AIM, the BPI, Sony Music UK, Universal Music UK and Warner Music UK. Warner Music UK has additionally pledged to cover the non-recoupable certification cost for managers of any newly signed artists entering long-term deals with its labels.

The certification process will run quarterly, with the next intake scheduled for January 2026. MMF Pro Members will receive access to learning materials, the online certification platform and the exam, which must be completed within one month.

MMF Chief Executive Annabella Coldrick said the first cohort marks “the beginning of an industry-recognized qualification,” adding that Warner Music’s support “will help strengthen relationships across the wider business.”

Byrne highlighted the program’s focus on standards and competency rather than individual management styles, encouraging other professional managers to participate.