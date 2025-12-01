Warner Music Group And Suno Announce Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG), one of the world’s largest music companies, and Suno, the leader in AI music, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will open new frontiers in music creation, interaction, and discovery, while both compensating and protecting artists, songwriters, and the wider creative community. The deal brings together Suno’s best-in-class AI capabilities with WMG’s artist development leadership and expertise at the intersection of music and technology. The deal also settles previous litigation between the companies.

Robert Kyncl, CEO, WMG said: “This landmark pact with Suno is a victory for the creative community that benefits everyone. With Suno rapidly scaling, both in users and monetization, we’ve seized this opportunity to shape models that expand revenue and deliver new fan experiences. AI becomes pro-artist when it adheres to our principles: committing to licensed models, reflecting the value of music on and off platform, and providing artists and songwriters with an opt-in for the use of their name, image, likeness, voice and compositions in new AI songs.”

Mikey Shulman, CEO, Suno said: “Our partnership with Warner Music unlocks a bigger, richer Suno experience for music lovers, and accelerates our mission to change the place of music in the world by making it more valuable to billions of people. Together, we can enhance how music is made, consumed, experienced and shared. This means we’ll be rolling out new, more robust features for creation, opportunities to collaborate and interact with some of the most talented musicians in the world, all while continuing to build the biggest music ecosystem possible.”

Starting in 2026, Suno will roll out significant updates to its platform, including the introduction of advanced, fully licensed models. Once these new models go live, the current versions will be phased out. Alongside these changes, Suno will adjust its download policies: downloading audio will require a paid subscription. Songs created on the free tier will no longer be downloadable—they’ll remain playable and shareable instead. Paid subscribers will have monthly download limits, with the option to purchase additional downloads if needed.

In its effort to strengthen ties with the music community, Suno has also acquired Songkick, the renowned live music and concert discovery platform, from Warner Music Group. Songkick will continue to operate as a leading destination for fans, now enhanced by Suno’s interactive music capabilities. This partnership opens up exciting opportunities to bring live performance and digital creativity closer together, deepening the connection between artists and their audiences.