WME Promotes Rob Markus To Head Of International Music Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – WME has announced that Rob Markus has been named Head of International for the agency’s contemporary music team. The announcement was made by Lucy Dickins, Global Head of Contemporary Music and Touring, and Kirk Sommer, Global Co-Head of Contemporary Music and Touring. In his expanded role, Markus will oversee all aspects of the agency’s international touring and strategy for contemporary music. He is based at WME’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“Rob understands the international touring business and its increasing complexities and importance to an artist’s career better than anyone,” said Dickins and Sommer. “Having lived and worked around the world, Rob possesses a deep knowledge of the nuances of the live music space in Europe, Asia, Latin America, and South America, as well as emerging tour markets like the Middle East, Africa, and India. This expansion of his role fortifies our global music presence and elevates the best-in-class services we offer our clients and partners.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead WME’s international music team and look forward to growing and guiding our global roster with the same team approach that has served me well throughout my career,” said Markus.

Markus, a Senior Partner at WME who has worked at the agency for more than 20 years has a roster that includes Danny Ocean, Gustavo Mioto, Humbe, J Balvin, Juanes, Maluma, Nathy Peluso, Paulo Londra, Pedro Sampaio, and more. Beyond Latin, his eclectic client list includes A Perfect Circle, Avenged Sevenfold, Depeche Mode, Kygo, Måneskin, Nine Inch Nails, Paul Anka, The Flaming Lips, The Hives, Toto, Will Smith, and others. Markus has also been instrumental in the international expansion of the Lollapalooza festival brand into Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. He previously ran EMI and Virgin Records in Hungary and set up EMI Music Publishing in Eastern Europe.