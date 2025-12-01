WMG Signs A Partnership With India’s Ultra Music

MUMBAI, India (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music India has announced a new partnership with the prominent Indian record label Ultra Music.

The deal, which includes an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement, covers Ultra Music’s catalog of more than 14,000 tracks, including numerous Bollywood film soundtracks, as well as a wide collection of regional, folk, and devotional music.

The agreement also grants Warner Music India exclusive rights to distribute Ultra Music’s future releases for the duration of the partnership.

“Our collaboration with Warner Music India marks a meaningful step in strengthening Ultra Music’s distribution and reach. It allows us to combine Warner Music’s strong industry network with our deep catalogue to deliver quality Indian music to audiences across platforms,” said Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Music.

“Ultra Music has one of the Indian music industry’s most significant catalogues, covering a vast array of genres. This exclusive partnership enables us to bring Ultra’s iconic repertoire and upcoming releases to a wider global audience. We’re excited to showcase its Bollywood tracks, which strengthens our own Bollywood offering, as well as its Hindi and regional repertoire—bringing timeless classics and fresh Indian music to listeners worldwide,” added Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC.