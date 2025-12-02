2025 ‘Bowl For Ronnie” Celebrity Bowling Party Raises Over $85K

STUDIO CITY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California was filled to capacity on November 13 with rock musicians, bowling enthusiasts and DIO fans for the annual BOWL FOR RONNIE Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. With sponsor lanes and spectator tickets officially sold out well in advance, the event brought in over $85,000 for the music industry cancer charity.

Broadcast personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s 103 Faction Talk channel, hosted once again and bowled with his team of celebrity musicians comprising Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler; Brent Woods (Gene Simmons, Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach); Shavarsh “Shavo” Odadjian of System of a Down, Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme) and Rick Thomas of Truckee, California, who prevailed as the highest bidder in the charity’s eBay auction for a place on Eddie’s team.

Other attendees this year included Doug Aldrich (Dio, Dead Daisies, Whitesnake); Dennis Atlas (Toto); Sebastian Bach as well as his bandmate Frederico Delfino; Ira Black (Dio Disciples, Vio-Lence); Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Leah Bluestein (Eagles of Death Metal); Ann Boleyn of Hellion; Graham Bonnet (Rainbow, Michael Schenker Group); Bobby Brown, who attended with his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and singer Macy Gray; Jacob Bunton (Steven Tyler, Billy Idol); John Bush (Armored Saint); Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses); Fred Coury (Cinderella); Daniel Dekay (Midnight); Taime Downe (Faster Pussycat); Matt Duncan (DC4); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Marc Ferrari (Keel); Damon Fox (Bigelf, The Cult); Alex Holycross (Native Howl); Dino Jelusick (Whitesnake); Alistair (AJ) James (Steven Adler); Adam Jones (Tool); Danny Koker and Stoney Curtis (Count’s 77 and Counting Cars on the History Channel); Oni Logan (Lynch Mob, Dio Disciples); Paul Masdival (Cynic); Sean McNabb (Dokken, Quiet Riot); Billy McNicol, Bhargav Choudhury and C.J. Wilson of the Billy McNicol Band; Jason Charles Miller; Victor Orlando (GAP Band); Jeff Pilson (Foreigner); Rowan Robertson, Scott Warren and Simon Wright of the Dio band; Chaz Ruiz, Rob Jones and Tommy Gardner of Yachtley Crew; Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Howie Simon (Winger, Starship); Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper); Michael Sweet (Stryper); George Thorogood; Brian Tichy (Whitesnake); Neil Turbin (Anthrax); Chris Velez (Persekutor); Chas West, T-Bone Andersson, Jason Cornwall and Dave “Chili” Moreno of Westbound; Jordan Ziff (RATT); musicians Kenny Aronoff, Neal Carter, Gus Dubbern, Jason Ebs, John Heintz, Marco Minnemann and Matt Starr; Keith Cunningham, Stew Herrera and “Full Metal Jackie” Kajzer of KLOS Radio; Larry Morgia, Chris Parker, Chris Porridge, Todd Savran, Scott Waters and Jordan “Junkman” West of the newly relaunched KNAC.com; DJ Will; Regina Banali, Rita Haney, Riki Rachtman and artist Robert Vargas; producers Wyn Davis and Jay Ruston; actors Ali Afshar, Al Coronel (“The Last Ship”) and Star Fields (“Sons of Anarchy”) and filmmakers Myles Erfuth and Mark Jewusiak.