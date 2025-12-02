Alex Black Tapped For Senior VP Of A&R At Peermusic

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher and neighbouring rights company Peermusic, announced the appointment of Alex Black to the role of Vice President, A&R.

In his new role at Peermusic, Black will oversee Peermusic’s roster of songwriters and producers, including signings and artist development. He will be based in Los Angeles and report to Jamie Cerreta, Peermusic’s President U.S. and Canada.

“I am very pleased to welcome Alex to the peermusic team. I have worked with Alex for many years, first at Big Deal Music Group and then at Hipgnosis Songs Group, and I know that he is a talented A&R executive whose dedication, creativity, and expertise will help to bring our songwriters even more success artistically and commercially,” Jamie Cerreta said.

“The opportunity to work at a creative-focused music company with Jamie Cerreta and the rest of the team was the perfect move forward for me. I’m excited to work with peermusic’s incredible roster of artists and songwriters, and to be a good advocate and creative partner for our writers as they take their careers to the next level,” Alex Black added.

Black brings almost two decades of A&R experience to his new role and he previously served as Vice President, A&R for Hipgnosis Songs Group. He also held senior roles at Warner Records and Interscope Records, among others.

Along with his new role at Peermusic, Black will continue to run his own management company, Home Run Management, whose clients include cktrl, Banshee The Great and Eli Keszler.