Canadian Country Music Pioneer Barry Haugen, Dead At 84

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess): Barry Haugen, RCA Canada’s pioneer of country music in Canada, passed away at the age of 84 in Toronto on Monday December 1st, 2025 after battling cancer.

Inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009, Haugen spent four decades as one of the leading boosters of country music throughout Canada.

Born in 1941 in Osage, Saskatchewan, he began his music career first as a DJ at several Western Canadian country stations before moving to Toronto to join RCA Records Canada in the early ‘70s.

As the first national country music promotion manager at a major Canadian record company and expanding his portfolio to include domestic A&R in the mid ‘70s–Haugen promoted such notable Canadian artists as Hank Snow, Carroll Baker, the Family Brown, Tommy Hunter, Ronnie Prophet, the Good Brothers, Dick Damron, the Mercey Brothers, Marie Bottrell, and others.

He also was pivotal in extending the national profiles of such RCA’s U.S. acts as Charley Pride, Porter Wagoner, Dolly Parton, George Hamilton IV, Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, and Alabama.

There was then a robust country music ecosystem available in Canada to Haugen, and he took advantage of Canadian radio stations being more flexible in how they defined the country genre than their counterparts in America.

“That was one of the reasons we could have a national country guy,” recalls Ed Preston, former GM lof RCA Canada. “That (country) was all he worked on, and he did a really good job for the artists. When he went to Nashville to work on some of our own acts recording there, they just loved him down there. When he came back, he always had the Nashville accent. It used to take him a week or so to get rid of it.”

“My heart is broken,” wrote Canadian country star Carroll Baker on Facebook and Instagram. “I have lost one of my best friends in the music industry.

Barry Haugen was a beacon of hope and inspiration to country music. He was the one we all went to when we wanted to know something about the biz!”

A founding member of The Academy of Country Music Entertainment in 1976 (later named the Canadian Country Music Association), Haugen served two terms on its Board, and was co-chair of the Awards & Balloting Committee. He co-produced the organization’s first awards in Halifax in 1982. Haugen was twice named Record Company Person Of The Year, and Record Industry Person Of The Year in 1982 and 1985.

He was elected as president of the Country Music Association of Ontario in 2008.

“To have the friendship that we had, this (his passing) hurts no matter when you know,” says Preston.