Carín León Signs With WME

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Latin recording artist Carín León has signed with WME’s Global Co-Head of Music Kirk M. Sommer for representation in all areas of his career.

A five-time Latin Grammy winner, León is the first Latin artist to perform at both Stagecoach and Coachella in the same year. He will also make history as the first Latin artist to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas with a seven date residency scheduled for 2026.

Sommer and Carin’s manager, Jorge Juarez, will look to expand opportunities for León in new markets.

“Carín is a generational artist,” said Sommer. “In his incredible career, he has consistently broken barriers and transcended genres. We are determined to bring the full weight of WME to bear to expand Carín’s fanbase around the world and we are honored to work with both Carín and Jorge.”

“We are thrilled to join the WME team led by Kirk Sommer. Carín has tremendous potential to expand into other global territories. We are looking to WME to lead the way in all areas of their expertise,” Juarez added.