Chris Granger Named CEO At OVG

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group (OVG) the multi-faceted entertainment company, announced that Chris Granger has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Granger, who served as OVG’s Interim CEO since July 2025, previously served as President, OVG360.

“Chris’s performance during his tenure as Interim CEO has been exceptional,” said Lee Wittlinger, Chairman of the OVG Board of Directors. “He seamlessly stepped into the role during a pivotal time and demonstrated tremendous leadership. Chris understands the entire ecosystem of sports and live entertainment and the Board is confident that he is the right executive to lead OVG into its next phase of global growth.”

“I have known and worked with Chris for nearly 20 years. No one is better for the CEO job. He is uniquely qualified to lead OVG as we continue to build it bigger and better. He shares our passion to deliver for all our clients, fans and artists,” added OVG senior partner Irving Azoff.

With a career that spans three decades, Granger previously served as Group President, Sports and Entertainment of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings and President and Chief Operating Officer of the Sacramento Kings. He also did a 14-year stint at the National Basketball Association in a variety of senior roles, including Executive Vice President of Team Marketing and Business Operations. He began his career at Walt Disney World.

Granger stated, “I’d like to thank the Board for their confidence. I am honored to serve in this role and build upon an incredible foundation. I look forward to working with our deep roster of entrepreneurial leaders and talented teammates, across North America and around the world, as we continue to deliver on our mission to disrupt positively and with purpose. We will work tirelessly on behalf of our partners, we will root for one another, and we will lift the communities in which we operate. Let’s go.”