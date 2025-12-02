December 2025 Photo Tour

- Home
- All Industry News
- Industry Insider
- The Street
- Tour Date Search
- SPOTIFY CHARTS
BECOME A MEMBERCelebrityAccess provides in-depth Artist Analytics for over 250k+ Celebrities Worldwide - and unparalleled, detailed information on over 100k Entertainers Speakers, Celebrities, and their Representatives, as well as hundreds of thousands of Records for Venues, Agents and Managers, including their Direct Phone Numbers and Emails Addresses. Members can instantly access 500k+ Dates of Live Bands on Tour, Artist Avails, News Archives, and UNLIMITED Box Office without worrying about Pay-More Restrictions!
Already a member? Click here to Sign In.
NEW TOURS
NEW TOURS
|Start Date
|Artist
|
Dec
10
2025
|
Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre / Coca Cola Roxy Theatre / The Roxy / Roxy
|
Dec
26
2025
|
Xfinity Mobile Arena
|
Dec
30
2025
|
Richard Rodgers Theatre
|
Dec
31
2025
|
Los Angeles Convention Center
|
Dec
31
2025
|
Los Angeles Convention Center
VITALSIGNS
VITALSIGNS
6079TOTAL THIS YEAR
128TOTAL THIS WEEK
Filter Signings Typex
- Exclusive Agency
- Management
- Music Publishing
- Public Relations
- Record Label
- Streaming / Independent / DSPs
-
13 Artists
-
AB Touring
Dirt Monkey - Alex Balash & Brian Severino
-
Anniversary Group
Coma Cinema - Chris West (North America)
DMBQ - Michael Lojudice (North America)
-
Arcade Talent Agency
AjoiA - Dave Alcock
Jack Marlow - Dave Alcock & Ranen Ekubia
-
AISAmusic
Carcosa - Bradley Zorgdrager
Crown Magnetar - Bradley Zorgdrager
Mental Cruelty - Bradley Zorgdrager
Ov Sulfur - Bradley Zorgdrager
Signs Of The Swarm - Bradley Zorgdrager
-
Veridian Management Group
Charles Wilson - Dave Mabry
Charles Wilson & The Soultown Sinners - Dave Mabry
Wayne Wedin - Dave Mabry
Wayne Wedin & The Long Haul - Dave Mabry
-
1916 Enterprises
-
Electric Feel Publishing
Jeff Garrison (with TurnTable Music)
-
Payday Music Publishing
-
Reservoir Media
-
SRO PR
Stephen Pearcy the Voice of Ratt - Mitch Schneider & Marcee Rondan
-
BLKIIBLK Records
-
Century Media
-
Counter Intuitive Record
-
Fiction Records
-
Independent
Spotify Charts
Spotify Charts
|Track
|Streams
|SONG/ARTISTby Post Malone
|LISTENS
|#
|TRACK
Peak
|Prev
Streak
|Streams
1
2
|1
|3
|4
|37,091,551
2
1
|1
|1
|10
|34,460,045
3
1
|1
|2
|22
|32,367,995
4
New
|4
|—
|1
|32,277,135
5
–
|2
|5
|48
|31,799,436
6
1
|6
|7
|19
|28,608,645
7
1
|3
|6
|21
|28,369,573
8
New Spotify Releases
New Spotify Releases
|
1
|
THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT
Taylor Swift
|
2
|
Dark Matter
Pearl Jam
|
3
|
HERicane
Lucky Daye
|
4
|
Teka (with Peso Pluma)
DJ Snake
|
5
|
REBEL
Anne Wilson
|
6
|
Define My Name
Nas
|
7
|
Wasteland, Baby! (Special Edition)
Hozier
|
8
|
Baddy On The Floor
Jamie xx
MORE NEWS
Filter by date
- All Past Stories
- 1 Day Ago
- 2 Days Ago
- 3 Days Ago
- 4 Days Ago
- 5 Days Ago