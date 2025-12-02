Grammy Award-Winning Rock Band Evanescence Announce 2026 World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY Award-winning rock band Evanescence announce their 2026 World Tour, journeying across North America, UK and Europe, to deliver an electric new set. Special guest Spiritbox and Nova Twins will open on the North American leg, and special guest Poppy will support on the UK & Europe leg with Nova Twins opening outside the UK. K.Flay, who features on Evanescence’s latest single, “Fight Like A Girl,” will open the UK shows. K.Flay will also support Evanescence for their Red Rocks show.

Amy Lee states, “This year has been so inspiring in so many ways, creating so much new music, playing some bucket-list shows and working with so many artists that give us life. We are taking all of that fire and energy and inspiration and building it into an epic 2026 for our fans. Collaborating with K. Flay, Poppy, and Courtney Le Plante made me want to create a world where we could share stages together, and I’m thrilled we are going to make it happen! I can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on, and I can’t wait for this incredible tour.”

For the band’s first world-wide headlining tour in four years, tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, December 2, followed by Evanescence and Spiritbox presales at 12pm local same day.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 5 at 10am local time at evanescence.com.

Citi is the official card of the U.S. dates of the Evanescence 2026 World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 2nd at 8am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Evanescence has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will support organizations providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to those in need around the world.

The band is no stranger to success, with their 2003 record Fallen holding steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga’s The Fame and ahead of Coldplay’s A Rush of Blood to the Head) remaining one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. The album’s stratospheric singles, including “Bring Me to Life,” broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. “My Immortal” was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the US, UK, and Australia.

Evanescence 2026 World Tour Dates:

6/11/26 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/12/26 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/14/26 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/15/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

6/17/26 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/18/26 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/20/26 Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

6/21/26 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

6/23/26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/24/26 Wantagh, NY Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

6/26/26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/27/26 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

6/29/26 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre

6/30/26 Montréal, QC Centre Bell

7/8/26 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

7/9/26 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

7/11/26 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

7/12/26 Kansas City, MO MORTON Amphitheater

7/14/26 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

7/15/26 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7/17/26 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/20/26 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/22/26 Ridgefield, WA Cascades Amphitheater

7/23/26 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

7/25/26 Salt Lake City, UT Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/28/26 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

7/30/26 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

8/1/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/2/26 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/8/26 Leeds, UK First Direct Arena

9/10/26 Manchester, UK Co-op Live

9/11/26 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena Birmingham

9/13/26 London, UK The O2

9/16/26 Brussels, BE Forest National

9/17/26 Paris, FR Accor Arena

9/19/26 Frankfurt, DE Congress Center Messe Frankfurt – Festhalle Frankfurt

9/20/26 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhallen Dortmund

9/22/26 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

9/23/26 Hamburg, DE Barclays Arena

9/25/26 Berlin, DE Velodrom

9/26/26 Munich, DE Olympiahalle

9/28/26 Bologna, IT Unipol Arena

9/29/26 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion Zurich

10/1/26 Barcelona, ES Palau Olimpic Badalona

10/2/26 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

10/4/26 Lisbon, PT MEO Arena

10/26/26 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre