Montreal MP Marc Miller Named Canada’s New Minister of Canadian Identity

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) Prime Minister Mark Carney named Montreal MP Marc Miller as the new minister of Canadian identity and culture on Monday (Dec. 1st).

Miller was in former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet between 2019 and 2025 but was not included in Carney’s cabinet until now. In addition to culture and identity, he was named minister for official languages.

Steven Guilbeault, the previous culture minister, quit cabinet last week to protest Ottawa’s new pact with Alberta on a proposed pipeline. He will remain a Liberal MP but submitted his resignation last Thursday (Nov. 27th) after Carney signed an energy pact with Alberta that paves the way for a new oil pipeline to the British Columbia coast.

In a release, the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) congratulated Miller on his appointment indicating it looks forward “to working together to unlock the full economic and cultural potential of Canada’s live music industry.”

The release further stated that “live music is a proven driver of tourism, business activity, Canadian identity, and job creation. The CLMA’s Hear and Now report confirms that live music in Canada contributes more than $10.9 billion to GDP, supports over 101,000 jobs, and generates more than $3 billion in tax revenues each year.”

“Live music is one of Canada’s strongest growth opportunities,” said Erin Benjamin, president/CEO of CLMA. “With smart, modern policy, we can strengthen the touring infrastructure that allows artists to thrive, support local businesses in every region, and ensure more fans — from right here at home and around the world — have access to unforgettable live music experiences in their own communities. This is good for artists, it’s good for audiences, and it’s good for the Canadian economy.”