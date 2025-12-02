Skrillex, The Strokes And Noah Kahan Top The Lineup For Bonnaroo 2026

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the lineup for the 2026 edition of the popular music festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 11-14, 2026, at its traditional home on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN.
The eclectic lineup includes headline performances from Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan, along with top-billed live sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, and many more.
Kesha will also take point on the 2026 Superjam, titled “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP,” while “Weird Al” Yankovic will be performing a special late-night Saturday set called “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.”
For 2026, fans will experience site upgrades at the Bonnaroo Farm including improved drainage, miles of new roadways, and 135 acres of new turf, following last year’s flooding issues.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2026 LINEUP:
THURSDAY
Skrillex
Four Tet
Vince Staples
Spiritual Cramp
FRIDAY
The Strokes
Griz
Turnstile
Mt. Joy
Major Lazer
Jessie Murph
Yungblud
Geese
Cloonee
Lil Jon
Blood Orange
Wet Leg
Hot Mulligan
bbno$
Zack Fox
Smino
Sidepiece
Rachel Chinouriri
The Dare
Adventure Club
NOTION
Mother Mother
Łaszewo
Blues Traveler
Wolfmother
Wednesday
The Chats
Lambrini Girls
Amble
Daniel Allan
Goldie Boutilier
Dora Jar
Villanelle
Jackie Hollander
PawPaw Rod
SATURDAY
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Teddy Swims
The Neighbourhood
Alabama Shakes
Chase & Status
Sara Landry
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
Amyl & The Sniffers
Sub Focus
Gorgon City
flipturn
Passion Pit
Snow Strippers
Tash Sultana
Wyatt Flores
Boys Noize
Holly Humberstone
Deathpact
SG Lewis
Osees
Waylon Wyatt
The Runarounds
DJ Trixie Mattel
Buffalo Traffic Jam
Confidence Man
Arcy Drive
Mountain Grass Unit
Juelz
The Stews
Congress The Band
Midnight Generation
Sunami
Nikita, The Wicked
“Weird Al” Yankovic Bigger & Weirder Roovue
KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP
SUNDAY
Noah Kahan
Role Model
Kesha
Tedeschi Trucks Band
LSZEE
Clipse
Mariah the Scientist
Daily Bread
Modest Mouse
Big Gigantic
Japanese Breakfast
Turnover
San Holo
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Del Water Gap
Spacey Jane
Audrey Hobert
Fcukers
Blondshell
Little Stranger
Aly & AJ
Hemlocke Springs
Steph Strings
A Hundred Drums
Girl Tones
Motifv