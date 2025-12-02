Skrillex, The Strokes And Noah Kahan Top The Lineup For Bonnaroo 2026

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the lineup for the 2026 edition of the popular music festival, which is scheduled to take place from June 11-14, 2026, at its traditional home on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN.

The eclectic lineup includes headline performances from Skrillex, The Strokes, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Noah Kahan, along with top-billed live sets from GRiZ, Turnstile, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood, Role Model, Kesha, and many more.

Kesha will also take point on the 2026 Superjam, titled “KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP,” while “Weird Al” Yankovic will be performing a special late-night Saturday set called “Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.”

For 2026, fans will experience site upgrades at the Bonnaroo Farm including improved drainage, miles of new roadways, and 135 acres of new turf, following last year’s flooding issues.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2026 LINEUP:

THURSDAY

Skrillex

Four Tet

Vince Staples

Spiritual Cramp

FRIDAY

The Strokes

Griz

Turnstile

Mt. Joy

Major Lazer

Jessie Murph

Yungblud

Geese

Cloonee

Lil Jon

Blood Orange

Wet Leg

Hot Mulligan

bbno$

Zack Fox

Smino

Sidepiece

Rachel Chinouriri

The Dare

Adventure Club

NOTION

Mother Mother

Łaszewo

Blues Traveler

Wolfmother

Wednesday

The Chats

Lambrini Girls

Amble

Daniel Allan

Goldie Boutilier

Dora Jar

Villanelle

Jackie Hollander

PawPaw Rod

SATURDAY

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Teddy Swims

The Neighbourhood

Alabama Shakes

Chase & Status

Sara Landry

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

Amyl & The Sniffers

Sub Focus

Gorgon City

flipturn

Passion Pit

Snow Strippers

Tash Sultana

Wyatt Flores

Boys Noize

Holly Humberstone

Deathpact

SG Lewis

Osees

Waylon Wyatt

The Runarounds

DJ Trixie Mattel

Buffalo Traffic Jam

Confidence Man

Arcy Drive

Mountain Grass Unit

Juelz

The Stews

Congress The Band

Midnight Generation

Sunami

Nikita, The Wicked

“Weird Al” Yankovic Bigger & Weirder Roovue

KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP

SUNDAY

Noah Kahan

Role Model

Kesha

Tedeschi Trucks Band

LSZEE

Clipse

Mariah the Scientist

Daily Bread

Modest Mouse

Big Gigantic

Japanese Breakfast

Turnover

San Holo

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Del Water Gap

Spacey Jane

Audrey Hobert

Fcukers

Blondshell

Little Stranger

Aly & AJ

Hemlocke Springs

Steph Strings

A Hundred Drums

Girl Tones

Motifv