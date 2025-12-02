The Foo Fighters Announce L.A. Benefit Show

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Foo Fighters have been announced as the headliners for a special benefit concert in Los Angeles, supporting organizations work to address homelessness and food security in the Los Angeles region.

The concert is scheduled for Wednesday, January 14th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with donations and proceeds from the event going to Hope the Mission and Los Angeles Mission in their efforts to provide food, clothing, and direct services to unhoused and food-insecure Angelenos.

“Dave, Jordyn, and Foo Fighters are a striking example of what’s possible when we decide to show up and give back. This concert will be more than just a celebration, it’s a statement that it will take all of us working together to end homelessness in our city so that no one is left suffering on our streets,” said Rowan Vansleve, President of Hope the Mission. “We’re incredibly grateful to partner with the band. Foo Fighters and their fans have a reputation for always stepping up to help when people need it, and this concert will be no different.”

“The impact of this event goes far beyond one night of incredible music. Every ticket purchased and every donation will directly help feed and house our unhoused neighbors. We’re honored Foo Fighters are joining to bring real help and real hope to people across Los Angeles.” – Dennis Oleesky, CEO, Los Angeles Mission.

“What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause. This ain’t just a big ass rock show, it’s a big ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all….TURN UP,” Grohl added.

For further information on the charities, including how to help if you’re unable to attend the show or pre-sale/donation drive, go to https://foofighters.lnk.to/Mission26