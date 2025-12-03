AristoMedia Group Strengthens Publicity Team with Promotions and New Hires

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nashville-based entertainment marketing and publicity firm AristoMedia Group announced the promotion of Taylor Dickens to Senior Publicist.

The company also announced the addition of Liza Anderson as Publicity Coordinator (AristoPR) and Amanda Anderson as Digital Marketing Coordinator within the company’s AristoDigital division.

A veteran Nashville publicist, Dickens brings more than seven years of experience to her new role at Aristo. During her tenure with the company, she has provided support and client coordination for events including Country Radio Seminar, Country Radio Hall of Fame, Live in the Vineyard, Elevation, Cirque du Soleil’s Songblazers, Concert for Love & Acceptance, Enchant Christmas, and RomaDrama.

She has also handled publicity for artists such as Ty Herndon, Jay Allen, Belles, Morgan Myles, Charly Reynolds, Tyler Reese Tritt, Jet Jurgensmeyer, Alannah McCready, and more.

“As we celebrate 45 years of AristoMedia’s legacy, I’m constantly reminded that our strength lies in the people behind the work,” says Christy Walker-Watkins, President and Co-Owner of AristoMedia Group. “Taylor’s years with Aristo have demonstrated her unwavering dedication, not only to our team but to every client she serves, and we’re proud to recognize her continued growth. Liza and Amanda bring incredible energy, creativity, and a genuine passion for our clients—qualities that will help carry our legacy forward.”