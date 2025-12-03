Armada Music Acquires Sonique’s Catalog

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Armada Music, the prominent indie dance label, announced the acquisition of the catalog of the Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and DJ, Sonique.

The deal will see Armada acquire the worldwide rights to Sonique’s entire catalog, and will see reissues and new remixes of Sonique’s hits by some of electronic music’s most influential contemporary producers.

The catalog includes “It Feels So Good” which peaked at #1 on the UK singles Chart in 2000 and reached #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as “Sky” which climbed to #2 on the UK singles chart, among others.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Sonique’s phenomenal catalog to the Armada Music family,” said Maykel Piron, CEO and Co-founder, Armada Music Group. “Her music has left an indelible mark on dance culture, and we are committed to nurturing and elevating her legacy for a new generation of fans while continuing to engage her dedicated base worldwide. This long-term partnership reflects our belief in the enduring power and potential of her incredible body of work.”

“Signing with Armada Music feels like the perfect next step in my journey. It’s a chance to honor the songs and moments that shaped my career while also opening the door to new music,” adds Sonique. “I’m proud to have a label with such a powerful dance heritage supporting both my catalogue and my future, and I feel energized, inspired, and ready for what’s ahead.”