Beats + Bytes: The Art of Sound

Miami Art Week is in full effect.

These tentpole moments are important for creating touchpoints with brands and fans. Events like this create momentum around premieres and previews, generate conversations around projects, and hijack the airwaves. Miami Art Week is bombing everyone’s social feeds.

As a music marketer and cultural anthropologist, I cherish the opportunity to mix and mingle with the best and brightest creators, curators, and collectors.

The round-up of live events, yacht excursions, dinners, panels, experiences, charity functions, art pairings, digital art shows, brand activations, wellness summits, athlete parties, family office mixers, art fairs, and media showcases is astounding. Personally, I’m moderating two top-tier talks.

The Intersection of Contemporary Art and Culture

This one is with the legendary rap star FERG, and the up-and-coming fine artist Jahlil Nzinga. Lately, it feels like a lot of musical artists want to be fine artists and fine artists want to be musicians. More and more people are selling their art, but Jahlil has made this pivot very successfully, with collectors lining up and institutions like the Pérez Art Museum on the line. FERG, meanwhile, is diving deep into his fine art era and letting it influence his music. He painted the cover art for his new album, giving him new reach and depth with his fanbase. Prints of the original are up for sale in a gallery booth at the SCOPE Art Show. This should be a great conversation around each artist’s process, inspirations, and vision, and shed light on how brands and fans can get involved. We’re harvesting uncut industry gems for you on Wednesday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m. ET. If you need tickets, hit me up and I’ll get you passes to the fair.

The Art of Sound: Where Music Meets Canvas

The second talk is powered by crowdfunding community Kickstarter. This one promises to be a bold conversation uniting visual artists and musicians exploring how sound, color, and storytelling collide. This art-and-music crossover dives into collaboration as an art form, featuring creative heavyweights who blur genres to create cultural impact. Kickstarter is the platform where art, music, and innovation align, empowering creators to expand across industries. I’m glad they tapped me for this on Thursday, December 4, at 4:15 p.m. ET, also at the SCOPE Art Show in Miami Beach.

As for making the rounds, here are my must-hit moments:

DJ Khaled’s 50th Birthday & Celebrity Charity Golf Tournament powered by Brand Jordan

SPIN’s 40th Anniversary Show

Saint Sessions featuring Clipse and Kaytranada at The Rubell Museum

Complex’s Family Style Food Festival hosted by Nina Chanel Abney

Major Lazer’s Block Party raising funds for Jamaican Hurricane Relief

2 Chainz premiering his new short film “Red Clay” with Omar Epps

Pharrell’s LVMH takeover in the Design District

Gunna doing a Run Club before his show at LIV

White Claw and Billboard’s takeover of the Wynwood Walls

The Bashment with The Marley Fam at the PAMM

The Revolt Art Fair at Ice Palace Studios

IKEA Open House Miami

Art Basel’s first-ever digital show Zero 10, set to expand with the platform globally

and… the “return” of Hype Williams, revisiting his iconic music videos and talking about where he’s headed next.

The dance card is stacked. This is one of the weeks where everywhere you look, something is popping off. Make sure your serendipity muscles are stretched and flexed, because the unexpected is coming. OOO replies were heavy last week, but this week, as the legendary music manager, Steve Lobel, would say, “We Working.”

Jesse Kirshbaum

Co-Founder of Nue