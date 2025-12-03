Canadian Country Music Week Heads To Saskatoon For 2026

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association announced that the nation’s Country Music Week 2026 will take place September 16-19 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

A celebration of Canadian country music, the week will close out with the 2026 CCMA Awards, which is scheduled to take place at the SaskTel Centre on Saturday, September 19, available exclusively on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app and streaming next day on Crave.

2026 will mark the first return of Country Music Week to Saskatoon in 9 years and will be third time Saskatoon has hosted the event and the ninth time for the province.

The year, Country Music Week was made possible by support from the City of Saskatoon, Discover Saskatoon and Saskatoon Destination Marketing Hotels (SDMH), the Government of Saskatchewan, and the 2026 Host Committee.