Horse Haven of Tennessee To Be The Recipient Of Muttnation’s Idyllwind Award.

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music icon and animal advocate Miranda Lambert announced that Horse Haven of Tennessee in Seymour, Tenn., will be the recipient of Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation’s 2025 Idyllwind Award.

The Idyllwind Award, named in honor of Lambert’s first horse, recognizes an outstanding U.S. equine rescue or sanctuary that helps rehabilitate and rehome horses that have been neglected, abused, or abandoned, while also educating the public about the challenges these horses face.

“One thing that really stood out about Horse Haven of Tennessee is that they’re available for emergency equine rescue in all 95 counties in the state – that’s huge,” shares Lambert of this year’s recipient. “And, of course, the amazing work they do to help rehabilitate and rehome the animals that come into their care.”

“At Horse Haven of Tennessee, every rescue begins with hope, and the Idyllwind Award helps turn that hope into healing,” notes Ashley Ford, Executive Director. “This support strengthens our ability to rehabilitate neglected and abused horses, giving them the care, safety, and second chances they deserve. We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and the impact it will have on the equines who rely on us.”

Lambert launched the award at the Boot Barn x Wonderwest Fashion Show in 2024 and held a donation-at-checkout campaign in September, with 100% of funds raised supporting the Idyllwind Award horse rescues.

“At Boot Barn, we believe upholding the traditions of the West means caring for everything that makes that life possible—especially the horses that define so much of the Western spirit,” says Stephen Loscko, VP of Marketing and Media at Boot Barn. “Miranda Lambert’s commitment to equine welfare echoes our dedication to supporting all those who live and breathe the Western lifestyle. We’re proud to join her in recognizing organizations like Horse Haven of Tennessee and the life-changing work they do for equine rescue and rehabilitation.”