Jeff Smarr Promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Copyright at Sony Music Publishing

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing announced the promotion of longtime team member Jeff Smarr to Senior Vice President, Global Copyright, effective immediately.

In his new role, Smarr, who is based in SMP’s Nashville offices, will continue to report to EVP, Worldwide Administration, Dale Esworthy.

“It’s been incredible to see the tremendous growth of the company, team, and songwriters throughout my time at Sony Music Publishing. I’ve been privileged to contribute to SMP’s representation of such iconic songwriters and catalogs, and I am excited to drive further growth for them in this new role,” stated Jeff Smarr.

“Jeff is our go-to expert for any copyright question or concern and is unwavering in his commitment to our songwriters and team. I am continually impressed by Jeff’s encyclopedic knowledge of our catalog, and I’m delighted to recognize his work with this well-deserved promotion,” added Dale Esworthy, Sony Music Publishing Executive Vice President, Worldwide Administration.

With a career at SMP spanning more than three decades, Smarr has played a significant role in the growth of the music publisher, supporting catalog acquisitions such as ATV, Acuff-Rose, Famous, and EMI.