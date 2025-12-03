Legendary Guitarist Steve Cropper, Dead At 84

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Cropper, the guitarist, songwriter, and studio musician best known as a member of the Stax Records house band Booker T. & the M.G.s, has died. He was 84.

According to the Associated Press, Cropper died on Wednesday in Nashville, where he had been residing at a rehabilitation facility following a recent fall. A cause of death was not disclosed.

A Missouri native, Cropper relocated with his family to Memphis in 1950, where he became immersed in the local music traditions and began learning guitar at the age of 14.

Cropper and fellow guitarist Charlie Freeman formed the band The Mar-Keys, a session band for Memphis-based Stax Records, and he eventually assumed an A&R role at the label following the departure of Chips Moman in 1964.

Cropper was also a founding member of Booker T. & the M.G.s, the Stax house band, and had co-writing credits on the group’s biggest hits, such as Green Onions, as well as hits for other artists, including the Otis Redding classic (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.

In 1970, Cropper left Stax and formed TMI Studios with Jerry Williams and Ronnie Stoots, a former Mar-Keys alumnus.

In 1980, Cropper, along with other prominent studio musicians from Memphis and Muscle Shoals, was featured in the cinematic musical comedy The Blues Brothers as a member of the duo’s on-screen backing band. The success of the film led to multiple albums and tours.

Cropper, along with the other members of Booker T. & the M.G.s, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and joined the group for a show at Madison Square Garden that year, backing a lineup that included Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, Chrissie Hynde, Sinéad O’Connor, Stevie Wonder, and Neil Young.

He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2010.

He won a Grammy for Best Rhythm and Blues Song in 1968 for his contributions to (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay, and again in 1994 when he was recognized with a Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Performance for the hit Cruisin’.

Performing as Steve Cropper and the Midnight Hour, he released his final album, Friendlytown, in 2024.