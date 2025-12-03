Republic Live To Bring Boots & Hearts To Alberta Next Summer

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — Republic Live, the live events company behind the Boots and Hearts Music Festival and OEG Sports & Entertainment, revealed plans to expand the Boots & Hearts brand to Western Canada.

The expansion will see a new edition of Boots & Hearts taking place at Edmonton’s Fan Park @ Ice District on August 28 & 29 with headliners that include Russell Dickerson and the genre-crossignng Shaboozey.

“Boots and Hearts has always been about living the lifestyle of country music & celebrating its community. It is a feeling of connection and belonging. Bringing BootsLife to Edmonton is incredibly meaningful for us and is the perfect place for our next chapter,” shares Eva Dunford, Boots and Hearts Music Festival Co-Founder. “Alberta’s deep country roots and honest, grounded culture feel naturally aligned with the spirit our festival has cultivated over the past fifteen years. We are honoured to partner with OEG, a trusted leader in sports and live entertainment whose track record makes this possible. We can’t wait to share our stories, friendships, and music with a community that lives this spirit wholeheartedly. Our boots are on, and we’re heading west!”

“We’re excited to welcome Boots and Hearts to Alberta for its first-ever music festival outside of Ontario,” said Adam Oppenhiem, SVP, Live Entertainment and Events, OEGSE. “Boots and Hearts West combines one of Canada’s premier country music events with the unmatched energy, vibrancy, and excitement of ICE District—and some of Canada’s most passionate country music fans. These types of world-class festivals are exactly what venues like Fan Park @ ICE District and the future Event Park are made for, and Boots and Hearts West is yet another example of our tireless efforts to make Edmonton a must-stop destination for the biggest events in live entertainment. We look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for country music fans from across Western Canada.”

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. MT, with public on-sale beginning Friday, December 5.