Skyline Artists Agency To Cease Operation

WHITEFIELD, NH (CelebrityAccess) — After a run of more than 35 years, the prominent independent boutique agency Skyline Artists announced it is shutting its doors for good.

“We knew after the pandemic that it was time to wind things down,” said Skyline founder and president Bruce Houghton. “But I wanted to do it the right way and that took time.”

Early in Skyline’s history acts like Foghat, The Outlaws, Johnny Winter and Rick Danko helped to put the agency on the map. Later, the agency represented an eclectic roster of long-term clients ranging from George Winston to Solomon Burke and The Von Trapps to Merl Saunders

Americana was also a successful niche for Skyline ranging from legacy artists like Roger McGuinn and Tom Rush to the more contemporary including Darlingside and Gangstagrass.

Many artists including Pure Prairie League, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall, Orleans and The Machine had been with Houghton for more than two decades.

On the agent side, Andrea Sabata and Mark Lourie were part of Skyline from the beginning while James Leslie, Ben Rossman, Casey Bonilla and Katy Cates had also been with the company for more than a decade. Each has since found a new home over the last several years.

“Rather than selling the company, it was important that the team and artists who made Skyline successful landed well,” said Houghton. “I think we achieved that.” Sabata is now at The Kurland Agency, Laurie at Madison House, and Leslie and Rossman joined Dynamic. Bonilla opened a bakery and Cates has retired.”

Following the closing of Skyline, company founder Bruce Houghton will continue to be active as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown; contributor to Hypebot, the 20 year old industry blog he founded; as a Professor for Berklee Online, and volunteering with the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

“For a music lover who had never worked at a major agency, Skyline had an incredible run,” concluded Houghton. “I couldn’t have asked for more.”