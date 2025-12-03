The ACM Awards Headed To Las Vegas For 2026

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — After spending the last three years in North Texas, the annual Academy of Country Music Awards will make its return to Las Vegas in 2026.

Now in its 61st year, the team behind the ACMs, including the Academy of Country Music, Amazon Prim eand production partner Dick Clark Productions announced that the 2026 ACMs will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 17.

The show will be livestreamed on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on the Twitch streaming platform.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to return to MGM Grand for the 61st ACM Awards next May, a place that holds a lot of history and special memories for the Academy. It truly feels like a homecoming for us,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO, Academy of Country Music. “There’s no better place to host an exciting, global Country Music celebration than fabulous Las Vegas!”

“2026 is going to be a very special year for the ACMs, and partnering with MGM Resorts strengthens our deep commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and experiences for Country Music fans and partners alike,” said Jay Penske, CEO, Dick Clark Productions.