Bad Bunny Tops Spotify Wrapped For 2025 With Almost 20 Billion Streams

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Spotify today released the results of its annual Wrapped campaign, highlighting the most-streamed artists, songs, albums, podcasts, and audiobooks of 2025. More than 700 million listeners worldwide contributed to this year’s data.

Puerto Rican reggaetón icon Bad Bunny was named Spotify’s Global Top Artist for the fourth time, with 19.8 billion streams in 2025. His album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS was Spotify’s top album globally.

To mark the occasion, Spotify announced plans for a global campaign in honor of Bad Bunny and his fans, including a short film, Leap Year, unique fan activations around the globe, and on-platform surprises.

The remaining top five global artists for 2025 are Taylor Swift (second; first in the U.S.), The Weeknd (third), Drake (fourth), and Billie Eilish (fifth).

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” was the top-streamed song globally, followed by Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather and ROSÉ and Bruno Mars’ “APT.”

Netflix film soundtrack KPop Demon Hunters ranked as the second most-streamed album globally, while Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet returned to the top five for the second consecutive year.

On the podcast front, the Joe Rogan Experience continued to be the top podcast globally for Spotify, followed by The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett and The Mel Robbins Podcast.

Romantasy titles topped the audiobook category for Spotify Wrapped with Rebecca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas dominating global listening. As well, backlist titles continued to attract repeat engagement on the platform, according to Spotify.

Top artists globally

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Drake

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ariana Grande

Arijit Singh

Fuerza Regida