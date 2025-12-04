Capitol Christian Music Group Promotes Some And Adds New Players To Executive Leadership

NASHVILLe (CelebrityAccess) – In anticipation for 2026, Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) is promoting key team members and adding new players to strengthen its executive leadership.

Current team members Carlos Monnaco and Garrett Davis have been recognized with promotions for their diligent work and ongoing commitment to CCMG’s expansive roster of artists, writers and partners with Monnaco rising to EVP, Finance, and Davis being elevated to SVP, A&R.

Additionally, seasoned CCMG radio promoter Elizabeth Brock has been named VP, National Promotions; and Michael Fogarty has joined CCMG as VP, Digital Marketing.

“I’m very excited to announce these promotions and new hires. I’ve seen firsthand their expertise, passion and excellence,” shares CCMG President Brad O’Donnell. “Each of them is key to CCMG’s future success, and I’m excited for the impact I know they are going to make in 2026.”

These advancements and additions come on the heels of other pivotal promotions announced in September and cap a phenomenal year for the leading label, which celebrated 17 GRAMMY® nominations across the company; the No. 1 chart debut of Josiah Queen’s sophomore album, Mt. Zion; and the breakout success of emerging new artist Jamie MacDonald, who garnered back-to-back No. 1s with her first two radio singles. In addition, the company became part of the Capitol Music Group Nashville fold, alongside its country division, Capitol Records Nashville. Moreover, earlier this year, CCMG hosted its first-ever Partner Summit in Nashville with a goal to facilitate candid conversations with artist managers, label partners and industry stakeholders; drive insights on Christian and Gospel music’s future; and stay ahead of shifting consumer trends.