Cat Stevens Postpones His North American Tour Due To Visa Issues

Yusuf, better known to fans by his stage name Cat Stevens, announced the postponement of his upcoming North American tour amid visa woes.

In a statement announcing the decision, Yusuf wrote:

Sadly, my Cat on the Road to Findout Book Tour in the U.S. and Canada looks like it won’t go ahead as scheduled in October.

Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time.

I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform.

North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.

Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book, which you’ll still be able to enjoy… the obvious benefit of it being — books don’t need visas!