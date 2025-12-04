Country Music Hall Of Famer Ray Stevens Releases New Health Update

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music Hall of Fame member, GRAMMY-winning songwriter, and entertainment icon Ray Stevens is pleased to share that his recovery from the heart attack he suffered in July is progressing very positively. He is doing well following the life-saving procedures that took place earlier this year. Stevens remains upbeat and active, now back working full-time in his recording studio as he regains strength and continues forward with confidence.

“I’m trying to get strong enough to continue performing,” Stevens says. “But in the meantime, I’ve got a lot of work I want to do in the recording studio, so I intend to focus my attention there for now.”

With renewed energy and a creative spark driving him, Stevens is preparing for the release of his forthcoming album, Ray Stevens Favorites Old and New, available February 12, 2026 via Curb Records. The first single, “Savannah,” will arrive the same day, offering fans the first glimpse into the project.

In addition to recording, Stevens has been considering the future of his entertainment complex located in West Nashville.

“I’d like to sell it,” Stevens remarks. “I just need someone to give me a call and make an offer I can understand and can’t refuse.”

Opened in 2018, the Ray Stevens CabaRay Showroom seats 713 guests and features two full-service bars, a 60-seat piano bar, ample restroom facilities, a gift shop, ticket office, television production offices, a full recording studio, and substantial storage capacity. The venue sits on a 6.5-acre paved property with parking for more than 300 vehicles.

Though he is not currently committing to returning to live performance, Stevens remains optimistic and keeps the door open for the possibility as health and strength continue to build. For now, fans can look forward to new music on the horizon, and Stevens himself is grateful to be back doing what he loves every day.

Potential buyers should contact Stevens’ office: 615-327-4629 / rstevens@raystevens.com.