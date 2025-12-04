Dave Rocco Elevated To Chief Creative Officer At Atlantic Music Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Atlantic Music Group has elevated Dave Rocco to the newly created position of Chief Creative Officer at the company. In this new role, Rocco will guide the creative strategy for the label group globally. Additionally, he will continue to lead the team that collaborates with the label’s roster of artists on all visual creative elements, including creative strategy, video, artwork, advertising, and more. He was previously President of Creative, joining the label in 2024. He will continue to report to AMG Chairman and CEO Elliot Grainge.

“For the last year, Dave has played a crucial role in reenergizing and reimagining Atlantic Music Group,” said Grainge. “His creative contributions to our organization and to our artists have been immeasurable. I’m happy to be able to promote him to this important new leadership role.”

Rocco commented: “I’ve always believed that artists are their own creative directors and have unique and individual needs. Our job as creative executives is to help them realize their vision and support them however we can. I could not be more proud of the creative team. They love what they do and are true creative partners to our artists and their teams.”

Rocco joined Atlantic Music Group in 2024. Under his leadership, the team has worked closely on the creative campaigns with such artists as Cardi B, FKA twigs, Don Toliver, Bailey Zimmerman, and ROSÉ, to name a few. Prior to Atlantic, he served as Executive Vice President of Creative at Universal Music Group, where he worked across multiple verticals on creative issues.

Previously, Rocco worked at Spotify, where he created Artist Marketing and later became Global Head of Label & Artist Relations and Marketing, working with artists to develop creative campaigns to connect with audiences around the world. In addition, he created initiatives, including Spotify’s Best New Artist Party, Fans First, and others.

Prior to Spotify, Rocco spent a decade in advertising at Deutsch LA as Executive Vice President, and prior to that as Creative Director at BBDO New York.

Rocco began his career at age 14 as a producer at the Z100 radio station in New York, answering request lines, and later worked as a talent scout at Epic Records and in A&R at Atlantic Records.

Over his career, he has garnered multiple awards for his work, including Cannes Lions Awards and Clios, and has served on the Board of Directors for GLAAD.