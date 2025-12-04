Harper House Music Foundation To Match All Donations To Sweet Relief Musicians Fund For Month Of December

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rooted in the belief that music is a vital and universal source of connection, joy, and meaning, Harper House Music Foundation (HHMF) seeks to be an agent of change by facilitating efforts that help artists share their work, lead stable and healthy lives, and preserve their unique legacies. Every donation towards Sweet Relief Musicians Fund in the month of December, Harper House Music Foundation will match up to $50,000.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides services and financial assistance for career musicians and music industry professionals. Grants are earmarked for medical and vital living expenses, including insurance premiums, prescriptions, medical treatment and operative procedures, housing costs, food costs, utilities, and other basic necessities.

On the donation, Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund shares “Our friends at Harper House Music Foundation have stepped up once again to help us provide a safety net for our music community, and we could not be more grateful for their continued support. This end of year campaign is vital to our mission, and this matching gift will have a huge impact on the number of musicians and music industry workers we’re able to help via our emergency financial assistance grants”.

Stephen Sullens, Founder and President at Harper House Music Foundation adds, “We’ve admired Sweet Relief’s work helping artists for decades, and are excited to expand our recent LA fire relief funding to more programmatic support through our year-end match. Incentivizing donations to Sweet Relief as they continue to be such a significant force for good within our music community is core to Harper House Music Foundation’s mission.”