Jacob Alon, Rose Gray and Sienna Spiro Are The Critics Choice Shortlist Artists For The 2026 Brit Awards

MANCHESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Brit Awards revealed that Jacob Alon, Rose Gray and Sienna Spiro are the artists nominated for the 2026 BRITs Critics’ Choice shortlist.

The nominations were revealed Thursday on Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders with the ultimate winner to be announced in January.

All newcomers to the British music scene, Jacob Alon is a Scottish-born singer-songwriter whose debut album In Limerence earned a 2025 Mercury Prize shortlist nomination.

“Ya beauty! Tapadh leibh for recognizing my work for this award you legends! Even though I’m Scottish & Irish before I’m British, I appreciate the BRITs critics for this recognition. I really care about and believe in this music and it makes my world brighter every time it reaches someone else. Hopefully this nomination means some more beautiful people might find something in this wee album. ‘Mon the gays!!!” Alon said.

Rose Gray is an East London pop artist who broke through with her 2025 debut album Louder, Please, touring Europe and sharing stages with major acts.

“I’m so excited for this nomination!! This moment feels like a special reminder of how far this journey has carried me and what a crazy year it’s been. One year ago, I was manifesting so hard for my album ‘Louder, Please’ to travel, to find its people, to really get its light. And it did. Releasing this record has genuinely changed my life. I’m so grateful to everyone who’s been part of this journey and I can’t wait for what’s to come,” Rose Gray said.

Sienna Spiro is a British singer known for emotionally honest performances and storytelling, touring with Sam Smith and appearing on major UK and US stages and TV shows.

“So beyond honoured and grateful to be nominated for this year’s Critics’ Choice BRIT Award! To think I started releasing music last year, I would never have expected this at all. Thank you so much!” Spiro said.

The BRIT Awards 2026 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, February 28 at Co-Op Live in Manchester, marking the first time long-running awards gala has taken place outside of London.

The show, sponsored by Mastercard, will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX.