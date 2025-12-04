Jody Williams Joins Vince Gill’s Management Team

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jody Williams, Founder and CEO of independent music publishing company Jody Williams Songs (JWS), has been announced as a manager for country music icon Vince Gill.

The new management deal continues Williams’ long-standing relationship with Gill, after overseeing his publishing for the past four years.

Larry Fitzgerald, Gill’s manager for more than four decades, will continue to provide counsel as a consultant. Fitzgerald’s longtime colleague, Jennifer Templeton, will continue to oversee Gill’s day-to-day management.

Alongside his new role with Gill, Williams will also remain CEO of JWS, supporting Nina Jenkins Fisher, VP and General Manager of JWS, who oversees day-to-day operations at the music publisher.

“Taking on this new role with Vince feels like a calling and a natural evolution,” Williams said. “My motivation is to ensure that Vince’s near-term career aspirations are realized and that his long-term legacy includes milestones he has not yet reached. Nobody does Vince Gill like Vince Gill. His unique musical aesthetic has served him well throughout his career. I’m honored to work alongside Vince and very grateful for Larry and Jennifer’s support.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve put great care into assembling teams around our artists, yet it was only recently that I used those skills one final time for my buddy Vince,” Fitzgerald reflected. “I’ve always admired Jody’s vision, organizational, and decision-making skills, and his ability to engage with talent in meaningful ways. Already a member of Vince’s team as his publisher, we know his passion is unparalleled.”