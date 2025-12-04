Multiple European Broadcasters To Boycott Eurovision 2026 Over Israel’s Participation

GENEVA, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — Broadcasters from multiple European nations have indicated that they plan to boycott next year’s Eurovision after Israel was allowed to compete, despite calls from several European broadcasters for their exclusion over the war in Gaza.

At a meeting of the European Broadcasting Union’s General Assembly in Geneva on Thursday, attendees were asked to vote by secret ballot on whether to open a broader debate on “participation” in Eurovision 2026.

According to the EBU, a “large majority” of members agreed that the current participation rules were sufficient and did not need to be amended.

The vote followed what the EBU described as a “wide-ranging discussion” on Israel’s participation in the annual televised music competition.

Speaking after the discussion, EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci said:

“The result of this vote demonstrates our Members’ shared commitment to protecting transparency and trust in the Eurovision Song Contest, the world’s largest live music event.” “I would like to thank all Members for their thoughtful, respectful, and constructive contributions during today’s session and throughout the extensive consultation process undertaken this year.” “These discussions have led to meaningful changes to the rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, ensuring it remains a place for unity and cultural exchange.”

Following the vote, multiple EBU members announced they would not participate in Eurovision 2026, including Spanish broadcaster RTVE; Irish broadcaster RTÉ; Slovenian broadcaster RTVSLO; and Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS.

A statement from RTÉ said: “Following today’s EBU Winter General Assembly in Geneva, at which Israel’s participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was confirmed, RTÉ’s position remains unchanged. RTÉ will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, nor will RTÉ broadcast the competition.”

In a message shared on the social media platform X, José Pablo López, President of Spain’s RTVE, stated: “What happened at the EBU Assembly confirms that Eurovision is not a song contest but a fractured festival dominated by geopolitical interests.”