Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter Names J.T. Pedley As Director of Sales and Sponsorships

OWENSBORO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group, the manager of the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Sportscenter, announced the promotion of J.T. Pedley to the role of Director of Sales and Sponsorships.

Pedley has served as Senior Sales Manager at the facility since 2021 and helped to bring events such as Micro Wrestling, Kentucky Performance Volleyball Club Valentine Volleyball Tournament, WWA – Over the Top, Owensboro Comic and Toy Convention, and the Western Kentucky Outdoor Expo to the arena.

A graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School and then the University of Louisville with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Pedley will oversee the sales team and sponsorship initatives for the Owensboro Convention Center, Owensboro Sportscenter, as well as the new sports complex set to open in July of 2026.

“J.T. has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to our clients and community,” said General Manager, Jeff Esposito. “His promotion is a reflection of the value he brings to our organization and we look forward to him expanding our community partnerships and enhancing the overall event experience.”

“I’m honored to step into this new role and excited to continue driving growth, strengthening partnerships, and delivering exceptional results for our clients and our team,” stated J.T.