Position Music Signs Alexander Stewart To Global Publishing Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tyler Bacon, Founder and CEO of Position Music, has announced the signing of Toronto-born singer-songwriter Alexander Stewart to a global publishing agreement. Stewart has surpassed one billion streams worldwide and was recently named one of Spotify’s Pop Rising Artists to Watch. His latest album, What If?, earned recognition as a notable release and featured a performance of his single “The Way A Heart Breaks” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Alexander to our publishing roster. His voice is powerful and distinctive, but what truly sets him apart is his exceptional songwriting, which elevates his artistry to an elite level. We’re excited to support him in this next chapter.” — Mark Chipello, President, Position Music

“Meeting Alexander Stewart is electric. His energy is undeniable, and you know he’s destined for global success. It’s an honor to A&R an artist of such extraordinary talent, and I’m thrilled about the creative boundaries we’ll push together.” — Shannon Corsi, A&R, Position Music

“From the moment I met Shannon and the Position team, I felt their genuine support. As an independent artist, I deeply respect their independent spirit, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.” — Alexander Stewart

Stewart’s debut album, bleeding heart, featured the viral hit “i wish you cheated”, which exploded on TikTok with over 45 million views and led to his late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The track earned him the Viral Song Award at the SOCAN Awards, plus nominations at the MTV VMAs (“Video for Good”) and Canada’s JUNO Awards for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year.

Alexander has toured with Benson Boone and Charlie Puth and is currently on the European and UK leg of his headlining What If? World Tour, which will hit North America in February.