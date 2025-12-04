SGPS/ShowRig Acquires Niscon Inc.

BURLINGTON, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Rigging, staging, automation, and custom fabrication company SGPS/ShowRig, Inc. announced the acquisition of Canadian company Niscon Inc.

Based in Ontario, Niscon focuses on designing, engineering, and installing motion‑control and automation systems for the live entertainment industry, including theatre productions, concert tours, arenas, television studios, nightclubs, permanent installations, and more.

Founded in 2001 by Joseph Jeremy and Peter Sinkner, Niscon’s flagship product is the software system Raynok, which controls mechanical systems, including automated scenery, stage rigging, moving stages or special effects, and other motion or automation tasks tied to live shows.

Denis Lefrancois, owner of Niscon, will oversee the integration of the two companies. Joseph Jeremy, Niscon’s co-founder and CEO, will continue as part of the company’s leadership team, while Peter Sinkner, Niscon’s co-founder and principal architect of the Raynok software, will remain in a consultancy role.

“This is a natural evolution of the long-standing partnership between SGPS/ShowRig and Niscon,” said SGPS/ShowRig President Ned Collett. “For years, our touring clients, including some of the biggest names in the industry, have relied on Niscon’s Raynok software to execute jaw-dropping automation. Niscon’s reputation for reliability and technical excellence aligns perfectly with SGPS/ShowRig’s legacy of engineering excellence. By bringing this technology in-house, we can offer our clients a truly integrated and powerful solution that will push the boundaries of what’s possible. We are excited to welcome the talented Niscon team to the SGPS/ShowRig family.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for Niscon,” said Lefrancois. “We will continue to be a proudly Canadian company, providing the same high-quality products, service, and support our current partners enjoy and our future partners will come to appreciate. Joining forces with SGPS/ShowRig allows us to scale our technology and reach new markets by leveraging their extensive network and resources. The combined expertise of our teams will undoubtedly lead to advancements in our industry.”