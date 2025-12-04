Trump Pardons Tim Leiweke

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday granted a full and unconditional pardon to music industry executive and Oak View Group co-founder Tim Leiweke.

Leiweke faced a single federal felony charge of restraining trade after he was accused by the Justice Department in July of orchestrating a bid-rigging scheme to build and operate an arena at the University of Texas’ Moody Center in Austin.

Prosecutors alleged that Leiweke conspired with the CEO of Legends Hospitality to rig the bidding process to ensure that Oak View Group would become the only qualified bidder.

In addition to the charges against Leiweke, OVG agreed to pay $15 million in penalties related to the alleged scheme.

“As outlined in the indictment, the defendant rigged a bidding process to benefit his own company and deprived a public university and taxpayers of the benefits of competitive bidding,” Assistant Attorney General Abigail Slater of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said in July when the indictment was announced. “The Antitrust Division and its law enforcement partners will continue to hold executives who cheat to avoid competition accountable.”

Following the indictment, Leiweke stepped down from his role as CEO of OVG and was replaced by Chris Granger.

