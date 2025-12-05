Bandcamp Fridays To Return In 2026

(Hypebot) — Today is the last Bandcamp Friday of 2025. The indie music platform also announced 8 Bandcamp Fridays for 2026. The program, which waives Bandcamp’s revenue share so artists keep 100% of sales, has become one of the most impactful ongoing artist-support initiatives in the industry.

Bandcamp revealed an expanded slate of eight Bandcamp Fridays next year. The 2026 dates are:

February 6

March 6

May 1

August 7

September 4

October 2

November 6

December 4

The spaced-out, year-long schedule is designed to give artists time to plan releases, merch drops, and special campaigns. It also provides fans with predictable, recurring opportunities to show support.

Why Bandcamp Fridays Matter

Since launching in 2020, Bandcamp Fridays have generated more than $150 million in direct revenue for independent musicians and labels. At a time when most streaming royalties remain low, and touring costs continue to rise, these zero-fee days provide a meaningful revenue boost. They help artists at every level.

Fans also benefit from a focused moment to discover new music. They can support favorite creators and participate in a global culture of artist-first commerce.

A Win for Independent Music in 2026

Bandcamp says 2026’s expanded calendar is designed to “grow the impact” of the program. It aims to help strengthen the financial ecosystem for independent music. As the platform continues emphasizing direct support, Bandcamp Fridays remain one of the clearest ways for fans to make a tangible difference.

Artists now have eight key moments on the 2026 calendar to rally their communities. Additionally, fans have eight chances to help sustain the music they love.

