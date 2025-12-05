Bending Spoons To Acquire Eventbrite

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Italian technology investor Bending Spoons announced it has secured a deal to acquire the digital ticketing and event management platform Eventbrite.

The deal, an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $500 million, has been unanimously approved by Eventbrite’s Board of Directors, and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals,

“For two decades, Eventbrite has stood at the forefront of the experience economy, helping tens of millions to create, discover, and attend unforgettable events,” said Luca Ferrari, Bending Spoons CEO and Co-Founder. “Joining forces with Bending Spoons will accelerate innovation and strengthen Eventbrite’s tools and resources to bring even more people together through shared live experiences for many years to come. As longstanding fans, we’ve identified a few opportunities that we’re excited about exploring with the Eventbrite team after closing the transaction. These include building a dedicated messaging feature, introducing AI for easier event creation, improving searchability, and creating a system for the secondary ticket market. We’re committed to investing in Eventbrite for the long run, and hope we’ll be able to help it reach new heights.”

“Eventbrite helped unlock something profoundly human: the need to gather, to connect, and to build community around the passions we share. What began as an unmet need – to empower local creators and community leaders to bring people together – has grown into a global movement that has shaped millions of meaningful experiences and helped event-goers find their people in moments that matter most,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Chair. “There has never been a more important time to bring the world together in real life. As we look ahead, I’m energized by the speed, resources, and innovative power of Bending Spoons to propel Eventbrite into its next chapter. “

The transaction is the latest deal by Bending Spoons for established tech brands. Recent acquisitions include the video streaming platform Vimeo and the venerable web portal and email platform AOL.