Daddy Yankee Sues His Former Manager And Ex-Wife Over Alleged Royalties Scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CelebrityAccess) — Ramón Rodríguez, known to fans as reggaetón artist Daddy Yankee, has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife, former manager, and other parties, alleging a years-long scheme to steal his music royalties.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, claims that Daddy Yankee’s former manager, Pina-Nieves, his ex-wife, Mireddys González-Castellanos, and other defendants engaged in a “coordinated” effort to “unlawfully claim authorship and publishing rights” for his music.

The alleged plan, dating back to at least 2004, asserts that Pina-Nieves leveraged his position to illegally claim authorship and publishing rights, while González-Castellanos acted as an administrative coordinator, preparing and circulating fraudulent documents.

The suit alleges the defendants used forged documents and manipulated split sheets to falsely assert authorship, allowing royalty payments to be directed to publishing companies controlled by Pina, including Los Magnifikos and Mafer Music Publishing.

According to the complaint, the alleged misconduct was uncovered in 2025 amid a management transition and affected some of Daddy Yankee’s biggest hits, including La Rompe Corazones, Bella y Sensual, and Dura, among others.

The lawsuit also alleges that Pina-Nieves sought to maintain control over his clients through financial influence, acting as the sole “bank” for artists, and employing threats, intimidation, and acts of violence.

Other defendants named in the suit include Mafer Music Publishing, Magnifikos Music Publishing, Prendi Publishing Trust, Pina Records, and World Music Latino Corp, among others.

Through the suit, Rodriquez is seeking at least $3 million in damages along with a permanent injunction against the defendants. The complaint also seeks to compel defendants to correct records with PROs and the U.S. Copyright Office and notify relevant third parties.